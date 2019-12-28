Elderly man fasting for 40 years in hope of peace

AT News

KABUL: A 131-year-old man in western Farah province has been fasting over the past 40 years for the sake of the establishment of peace and stability in the country.

Apart from Tuesday, the elderly man has been observing fast six days a week since the invasion of former Soviet Union in 1979 which faced a fierce resistance from Afghan Mujahideen.

Sayed Abdul Qadir, 131, from the Barankot village of Farah City, the provincial capital, told Pajhwok Afghan News that after the Soviet invasion, he decided to observe fast and pray for the establishment of peace and stability in the country.

“One night I saw my late father in my dream who advised me to observe fasting because it was the best deed and relax on Tuesday, so I implemented this advice,” he said.

Abdul Qadir, who burst into tears, said fighting in the county continued unabated and his dream for peace and stability had yet to be accomplished.

In his message to the people of Afghanistan, Abdul Qadir asked them to seek pardon from Allah almighty and pray for peace and stability in the country.

This while the Soviet assault on December 27, 1979 was the start of a devastating occupation that set Afghanistan on a path for decades of conflict, which is still ongoing. The decade-long Soviet occupation resulted in the killing of an estimated two million Afghans and displacement of at least five million.