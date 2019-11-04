Election conundrum: Some 300,000 fraudulent votes still in biometric data

AT News Report

KABUL: Presidential candidate, Abdullah Abdullah’s electoral team claim that more than 300,000 fake votes were in the independent election commission’s data center that needed to be canceled.

Noor Rahman Akhlaqi, a member of Abdullah’s electoral team said Monday that that 112,000 votes that were saved after official polling time, should be also invalidated.

He said that another 137,630 votes need clarification that how they were saved in the system, calling for their cancelation.

According to Akhlaqi, about 70,000 votes were saved with repeated photos and should be canceled.

He said that the votes out of areas that are specified with the GPS system, need to be specified and canceled by the election commission.

Abdullah’s team member said that 700 biometrics devices were lost, asking the election commission to find them.

He asked for trial of the people who have hands in fraud and corruption.

The commission had earlier said that 88,000 votes considered fake by the Dermalog company, were invalidated.