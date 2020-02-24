Election crisis: NATO calls on Afghan leaders ‘cooling off’

AT News

KABUL: In the wake of political division over disputed election, the NATO civilian representative to Afghanistan, Nicholas Kay has called for a ‘cooling off’ situation among the Afghan leaders.

He cited the remarks amid high election tensions, erupted between President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah after the announcement of final result. Both leaders have promised their supporters to hold oath-taking ceremony in the near future.

Ghani’s top challenger in the presidential election, Abdullah has opposed the result and said that he would form an inclusive government. Abdullah has recently appointed at least five new governors to Northern provinces of the country.

NATO’s Kay has urged the related parties to prioritized peace and national unity, as Afghanistan is struggling with a critical condition. “NATO does not support actions by any party that increase tensions or the risk of violence,”

The Afghanistan Presidential Election has been looming in a tumultuous phase since last September. After almost six months, the Independent Election Commission has declared incumbent President Ghani as winner.