Election disputes have dangerous consequences: FEFA warns

AT News

KABUL: Official from Free and Fair Election Foundation for Afghanistan (FEFA) said that election has been misleading from its main path with the ongoing tension and dispute between the Independent Election Commission and electoral teams.

But IEC said that the preliminary results would not be announced until the votes auditing and recounting have been finished.

Spokesman for the commission, Abdulaziz Ibrahimi said, “the recount has been completed in 23 provinces across the country, the process is underway in four other provinces but in seven other provinces the recount is halted due to protestation by a number of supporters of some electoral teams.”

Meanwhile, Hawa Alam Nuristani, head of the IEC told the press that if the problems against the recount of votes were not resolved the commission would be obliged to find out next options for resolving the tensions.

However, Yousuf Rashid, CEO of FEFA has expressed concerns over the ongoing dispute between the electoral commissions and candidates, saying, “The IEC has violated the date of announcement and the continuing disputes have made the announcement of preliminary and finally results impossible and this would have heavy political consequences.”

He has blamed both, IEC and electoral teams for the tensions and problems in the presidential polls.

“The commission has not provided information about the number of polling centers and votes but on the other hand, blocking the gates of provincial electoral departments is not a logical way to solve the problems,” he added.

This comes as the Presidential Council has announced that they would not accept the result of the election and that the process has been misled and failed.

On September 28th, thousands of Afghans have dared the high security threats posed by the Taliban, and come out of homes to cast votes and take part in making fate of their countries. However, there have been major disappointments from the citizens regarding the election and results from the first place as the 2018 parliamentarian elections were married with fraud and corruption.