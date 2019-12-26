Election fraud: Political fronts say will never back down

AT News

KABUL: A number of Afghan politicians speaking at Wahdat-e-Islami gathering in Kabul have assured to defend the clean votes of the Afghan people, and asked for formation of an interim-government which is “acceptable to all parties” in a bid to come out of the current uncertainties, unfolded as a result of the controversial presidential election.

Speaking to the gather, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah assured the people of Afghanistan that their votes would be defended.

We don’t accept fraud votes, he said, adding most of the people and the political parties are against fake votes. “We are facing a team for whom “lies” and “fraud” are their two main attributes,” Abdullah added.

In the same gathering, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has called for interim-government to be established in earliest to deal with these all uncertainty.

He brought under question the credibility of the elections saying “can this election solve our problems?”

He called for another election in which no eligible Afghan voters be deprived of voting, and it should be inclusive and across the country.

He also talked about low-turnout, where even all these votes put in single contender’s sachet – it will give no power to him to represent all people of the country.

Meanwhile, Karim Khalili, head of High Peace Council has called on the government to make peace a priority and stop from being monopolizing the peace discussion.

He also called on Afghan security forces to preserve their impartiality, and never stand against “their people”.

This comes as the electoral monitors believe that the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) would not be able to meet all the electoral complaints by the time it is given.

Around 10,000 complaints were registered at the complaints commission after the initial results of September 28 presidential polls were released by the election commission on Sunday.

Yousuf Rashid, head of Free and Fair Electoral Forum of Afghanistan, said that if the complaints received from provinces were not answered properly, the complaints commission would not be able to announce decision. The complaints body has two weeks to announce its decision.