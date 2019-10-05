“Election results likely to take 50 days”

AT News Report

KABUL: The Independent Electoral Complaint Commission (IECC), rejected President Ghani’s predicts over the date of election results, saying the results announcement would take 50 days.

President Ghani had earlier said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new president would take place in three weeks after the final results of election are announced.

But the electoral commission rejects the prediction, saying the final results would not be announced on November 7th and it likely take 50 days. The commission also asked all presidential candidates for “patience”.

“The new president will be sworn in after three weeks based on the people’s free votes. The independent election commission is responsible to announce the results of election and then the complaint commission. I will be at your service till that day for any necessary policy. But I would like to clarify that your suggestions in these three weeks will be limited to only these three weeks,” Ghani said in a ceremony held Saturday in the presidential palace, in which, he handed the keys of 1,000 apartment buildings to the security personnel.

The preliminary result of election is scheduled to be announced on October 19th and the final results on November 7th.

Qassem Elyasi, a member of the electoral complaint commission, said that the commission would have 39 days to meet complaints after the final results announcement.

President Ghani says about the swearing in of the new president that it’s not clear if the new president is elected in the first round of the election.