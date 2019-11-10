Election tensions affect investment in Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) has said the ongoing tensions after Afghanistan presidential polls have put a negative impact on the investments and trade in the country.

Deputy of the ACCI, Khanjan Alokokzai on Sunday said the delay in announcement of the election results has raised concerns among the investors.

“The evaluation shows that election has 15 to 18 percent affected the investment and trade in Afghanistan,” he added.

He called on the electoral officials to announce the results of the election as soon as possible. “The investors have been concerned over election crisis and a possible conflict and dispute,” Alokozai stated.

The Afghan government has also emphasized on negative impact of election tensions on trade and investment in the country.

“There are political ambiguities in the election time and the investors have halted their investment for a while and waiting for the announcement of the results,” said Tamim Walid, spokesman for the ministry of finance.

The Afghan presidential election was held on September 28th. The preliminary results of the election would be announced on November 14th.