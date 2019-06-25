Election under illegitimate government unlawful

Presidential hopefuls challenge Ghani’s legitimacy, call for interim govt

By Farhad Naibkhel

KABUL: Presidential Candidates Council (PCC) along with thousands of supporters have gathered in Kabul Sports Stadium on Tuesday, calling continuation of the National Unity Government (NUG) leaders illegal, and asked for interim set up.

The government expired on May 22nd and since that presidential runners asking for interim government to run the election smoothly.

Taking under account the expiry, the PCC and their supporters through a demonstration had once again forward two options to NUG leaders; First, President Ashraf Ghani to drop his name from candidacy, and that he can continue as caretaker; and second, to resign as president, hand over the administration to a caretaker.

Former National Security Advisor and a prominent hopeful candidate for September Presidential Election, Haneef Atmar told a big crowd of supporters at the stadium that continuation of NUG leaders were illegal.

“Leaders overstaying in power is a threat before peace, elections and unity of the people,” he said, favoring a caretaker government to run fair, free and transparent election.

Blaming the government with looting governmental budgets, Atmar asked the NUG to stop contracting of projects’ agreements with their relatives.

Another, Presidential Candidate, Noor-U-Alhaq Ulomi, said that peace is demand of the people. “We can only reach it via implementation of law and democracy.”

“We are seeking a free and fair election to be monitored and be under control of the people, not under control of few powerful figures,” he added.

At the end, the PCC issued a resolution, calling continuation of NUG leaders illegal and against constitution.

“NUG leader work after May 22nd is in contrary with all governance affairs in Afghanistan, which won’t be effective in big national processes such as election and reconciliation,” the resolution added.

According to resolution, if president did not quite as nominee for presidential candidate, then he must resign as president in order to have a free election.

The PCC also blamed president of interfering into electoral bodies, and asked President Ghani to restrain such activities.

Moreover, the PCC claimed that president created challenges ahead of peace process in purpose of being in power, which must be stopped.

Meanwhile, Deputy Spokesman for President Ghani, Shah Husain Murtazawi said one of the characters of democratic government is that all citizens can express views independently and always the government have supported such gatherings.

“We have heard speeches of the presidential candidates, where we won’t find something new, so such gatherings likely can be early presidential campaigns.”

This is now for the third times that the candidates have risen their vices for a caretaker government.

But the government goes with decision for Super Court as it extended President Ghani’s work until new president sworn in.