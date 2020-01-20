Electoral complaint commission to start meeting appealing requests

AT News

KABUL: The independent electoral complaint commission is to start probing of appealing requests today (Tuesday).

The commission has registered so far 6,300 appealing requests from 34 provinces mostly registered by presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah.

Sayed Qutbuddin Roydad, a member of the body said Monday that the appealing requests were categorized in six parts.

According to him, provincial employees who have finished jobs in the provinces would be called to Kabul for help.

“We asked the secretariat to enhance its capacities of analysis, assessment and accuracy. It needs to form different teams because of much work so that we can probe all requests,” said Roydad.

The electoral complaint commission however, has not yet fulfilled decisions on recounting of polls in 5,321 stations.

Roydad said that they would submit a precise list of voting stations where the polls need to be recounted.