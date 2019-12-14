Electoral employee shot dead in Herat

AT News

KABUL: An employee of the Independent Election Complaints Commission has been gunned downed by unknown armed men in western Herat province, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Jilani Farhad said the assassinated was financial in charge of the commission in the province.

Reason behind the incident has so far not been cleared but detective personnel arrived in the area to investigate the case, he added.

Moreover, head of the provincial hospital, Dr. Arif Jalali has confirmed that they have received the dead body of the commission’s employee. No militant groups have so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Afghanistan presidential polls, which were held on September 28th has created great concerns and tensions in the country. Chief Executive and presidential hopeful, Abdulla Abdullah has repeatedly accused his competitor, President Ashraf Ghani of committing systematic fraud in cooperation with Independent Election Commission in the election process.

A large number of Abdullah’s supporters have staged demonstration against the recounting process election in several provinces of the country.