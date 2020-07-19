Embark on intra-Afghan talks to discuss permanent truce: US

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai has discussed with US Chargé de Affairs Ross Wilson the importance of intra-Afghan talks and other issues related to the Afghan peace process.

During the talks, both sides exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, and emphasized on releasing prisoners and immediate start of the intra-Afghan talks, Karzai’s office said in a statement on Monday.

“Appreciated the opportunity to discuss with Hamid Karzai and Ustad Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf the importance of moving forward to implement the May 17 agreement they helped negotiate between President Ghani, and Dr. Abdullah,” Mr. Wilson said in a tweet.

He welcomed the efforts made by the former President Hamid Karzai and former Jihadi leader, Abdul Rab Rasul Sayaf to broker a power sharing deal between the feuding Afghan leaders President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah.

“We urge this country’s leaders promptly to establish the new government, create the High Council for National Reconciliation, complete the exchange of prisoners,” Mr. Wilson said in a series of tweets.

“The Afghan people have made clear their impatience. Start intra-Afghan negotiations now so that discussions on a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire can begin Afghan peace process,” he added.