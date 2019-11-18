Embroiling Afghan forces in dirty political battles against national interest

AT News Report

KABUL: Members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are true son of this soil who all the time echoed strong resolve to defend the country, a young politician said, while expressing his grave concerns over embroiling them into dirty political battles.

ANDSF is the linchpin of stability and the fruit of 18 years of sacrifice and investment by Afghanistan and their international partners, especially of US and NATO, Ershad Ahmadi, former deputy foreign ministry said in a tweet message.

According to him, embroiling them (ANDSF) in dirty political battles is against national interest. “Using them to suppress civil protests would risks diminishing them to private militias.”

He furthered that ANDSF leadership and international supporters must prevent such misuse. “There has to be accountability for any wrong-doing to preserve our people’s trust in our national security forces. The reputation of our forces must remain untainted in these difficult times.”

“Politicization of any national institution and most particularly the well-respected security ones is a recipe for national disaster that no one will be able to manage. It is only responsible to resist the temptation!” Dr. Omar Zakhilwal said in a tweet.

This comes as two election campaign teams led by Abdullah Abdullah and Rahmatullah Nabil have criticized the government for using security forces to suppress protestors who wanted to prevent the vote recount process which resumed on Sunday.

Nabil also warned about the political use of security forces for suppressing electoral protests, saying,” No one should try to involve Afghan forces in political issues.”

“The forces that you have created for defending democracy should not be used for suppressing democracy,” Nabil said.

It comes a day after, Abdullah Abdullah, Afghan government Chief Executive, and a presidential candidate, announced that his team won’t participate in the vote recount.

Abdullah warned that his electoral campaign will use every legal means to stop the resumption of partial vote recount.