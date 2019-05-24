Eminent religious scholar among 3 killed in mosque blast

AT News Report

KABUL: A religious scholar among three were killed and 30 other prayers were wounded in an explosion inside a mosque in Kabul city, security and health officials confirmed to Afghanistan Times.

Maulawi Smiullah Raihan was killed while leading a Friday prayer in the Paktia Kot neighborhood Police District 9 and 16 people injured, Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman at the interior ministry said.

However, health officials said three killed and 30 wounded were transported to hospitals.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion, but the Daesh terrorist group has been previously behind attacks on religious places and figures.

In his sermons he was always advocate for peace and was against the ongoing violence in the country. He was outspoken Imam with reflecting the truths, and all the time denounced Taliban and other extremist groups terror act. He was also believed to a good supporter of the current government.