‘Enemies’ evil designs foiled: Governor Hayat told Gen. Miller

AT News

KANDAHAR CITY: General Scott Miller, NATO Forces Commander in Afghanistan on Friday has visited two southern provinces—Kandahar and Zabul, to assess the security situation there.

Miller held talks with Kandahar Governor Hayatullah Hayat, and other officials, said a statement issued by the provincial governor office.

The ‘enemies’ evil designs had been foiled, Governor Hayat briefed the NATO commander, and also talked about overall security situation of the province.

“With the support of Resolute Support Mission, the Afghan forces have inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.”

The governor informed Gen. Miller of progress made during ongoing winter offensive, and said that security plans for the districts and cities are under discussion of military council meetings.

Sans peace, the development is not possible, the governor said, adding peace is the basic and prime demand of the Afghan masses.

According to him, putting ceasefire as a precondition in the peace talks would be fruitful and will pave the ground for intra-Afghan talks.