Escalation of violence is a conspiracy to stymie peace talks; Karzai

AT News

KABUL: A suicide bombing in Nangarhar province which killed 14 people has shocked former President Hamid Karzai who denunciated terrorist attack in strongest terms possible and called for prosecution of perpetrators.

Mr. Karzai contended that escalation of violence during the intra-Afghan talks was a foreign conspiracy to weaken and thwart the talks. He reiterated his call on both Afghan parties to the war to prevent from such conspiracies. “Both sides should use all their might to make the Afghan negotiations a success and thus bring peace and security to our people,” he said in a statement.

As many as 14 people were killed on Saturday after a car bomber ripped through a government department compound near Shinwar district of Nangarhar province, in the latest wave of terrorist attacks which have seen a steep uptick recently.

Former President Karzai strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Ghani Khel district that “killed and injured many of our countrymen, including women and children”.

The former president prayed for eternal bliss of the martyrs of this tragic event, patience for their families and immediate recovery of the wounded.