“Ethnic divide in varsities must be bridged”

November 18, 2018

AT News Report-KABUL: Afghanistan Students Association (ASA) on Saturday said that discrimination and ethnic divide in universities and other academic institutions must be bridged.

Government and relevant agencies must step up efforts to foster unity and eliminate discord in state and private universities across the country, said Head of ASA Zahir Faizy in a statement.

He said certain people within the country and abroad plot to fan the flame of discord and discrimination among Afghan youth, particularly students. This should be tackled, he said.

Pointing to old method of curriculum in some universities, he asked the relevant organs to take measure to establish new curriculum in order to boost up teaching quality in the universities.

He also urged the related organs to improve facilities for students.

