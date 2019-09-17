Home / Latest Updates / Ethnic variety considers in IEC’s appointment

Ethnic variety considers in IEC’s appointment

AT News Report

KABUL: Maulana Abdullah, the commissioner of the Independent Election Commission on Tuesday confirmed that the ethnical variety has been considered in the IEC’s appointments. 

Talking to the reporters in Kabul about illegal and ethnical appointments, the electoral commissioner said, “These individuals (employees) are appointed illegally.”

Abdullah had earlier claimed that some figures at the presidential palace tried to make hurdles against the appointments in the IEC. 

He said that some of those employees, who were qualified through a transparent process, have still not been able to take their posts.  

Abdullah added that the presidential palace has not received the suggestion from the IEC.

This comes as some of the presidential candidates, including chief executive Abdullah Abdullah had earlier criticized government for interfering in the election commissions.  

The presidential election is scheduled for September 28th. 17 candidates including incumbent President, Ashraf Ghani are running for presidency. 

