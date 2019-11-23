EU allocates €40m in fresh humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: The European Commission has allocated an additional €40 million in emergency assistance to Afghanistan. The aid is meant for those affected by the worsening humanitarian situation in the country, as well as for Afghan refugees in Pakistan and Iran.

The total EU aid for Afghan crisis now €61m helps those most in need, especially children and conflict-affected.

Moreover, in a statement on Friday, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said the EU was boosting humanitarian aid to help those most in need, especially children.

The new funding will be used to help vulnerable families, focusing on war victims, forced displacement and natural disasters, as well as returning refugees.

The vulnerable people will be given emergency healthcare, shelter, food, access to clean water, sanitation facilities and protection services, targeting women and children.

The EU promised it would also continue to provide education for drop-out children.