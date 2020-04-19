EU calls for political reconciliation in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The European Union calls for an immediate reunite pact among the Afghan Republican, following the longtime political controversies between President Ashraf Ghani and Self-Proclaimed President Abdullah Abdullah.

The EU ambassador to Afghanistan, Pierre Mayaudon has held talks with Dr. Abdullah, where they exchanged views on Afghan peace process, current political situation and covid-19’s risk in Afghanistan.

“Europe’s view: current circumstances call for an immediate pact among all Afghan Republican forces Afghanistan,” Mr. Mayaudon twitted.

Earlier, the Union’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Roland Kobia had encouraged the political figures to accelerate efforts for reaching a political settlement. He said that the ongoing political disagreement among the Afghan politicians has been damaging the democratic organizations and that the European allies would be disappointed with such conditions in the country.

It has been over months that President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah have been failing to put aside their lust for power and come together for an inclusive government, as Afghanistan is in the midst of a highly risky coronavirus crisis and a controversial peace process.