EU Opposes US’ ‘Arbitrarily Acts’ in Afghanistan

KABUL: Kai Eide, a former UN envoy for Afghanistan says that the European Union would likely oppose the United States’ recent arbitrarily acts in Afghanistan.

The veteran Norwegian diplomat said Wednesday that the United States was not allowed to do whatever they want to in Afghanistan, adding the European Union have their objections and opposition.

He said Washington cannot trample all the values and achievements gained in Afghanistan in the past 20 years just to get released from the Afghan war, arguing that the European Union have come to the country for these values.

Eide called on the United States to put an end to their unilateral acts in Afghanistan, otherwise, he warned the European Union would strongly oppose.

Eide also criticized the United Nations for not playing an active role on the peace process in Afghanistan, calling for more active role of the international body in the war-hit country.

He hoped that the United States could end the Afghan war through a wise manner and help the Afghans bring a long-lasting peace to their country.

The Western diplomat’s statement comes after the UN Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned President Ghani in a non-diplomatic letter to make an urgent decision on the peace by agreeing on an interim government to pave the ground for peace.

President Ghani strongly opposed the US demand, saying he would only hand the power over to a person who succeeds him through election.




