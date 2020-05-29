EU reiterates support to negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) adopted conclusions reaffirming the EU’s political commitment to support the people of Afghanistan on their path towards peace, security, stability, democracy, prosperity and self-reliance.

The conclusions also reiterate the EU’s support for a negotiated political settlement leading to lasting peace and reconciliation, which must build on the democratic and human rights achievements of the past 19 years.

In its conclusions, the Council calls on the Taliban to build trust and confidence allowing the prompt start of intra-Afghan negotiations on the basis of the sufficient numbers of prisoners already released.

The EU strongly has condemned attacks on humanitarian and medical personnel and facilities, including the horrific attack at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital in Kabul of 12 May.

The EU, in line with the appeal made by the Secretary General of the UN on 23 March 2020, calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to focus efforts on tackling the covid-19 pandemic and to save lives on all sides.

All political actors in Afghanistan should contribute to mitigate the fallout of the covid-19 pandemic, and cooperate to create an overall context to tackle it.

The conclusions stress that the EU stands ready to provide political and financial support for the people of Afghanistan.