EU seeks solution to Afghan stalemate

AT News

KABUL: Ambassadors of the European Union in Kabul and the ambassador of Norway reiterated the EU commitment to the Afghan government in a meeting with president Ghani.

In a statement, the EU representatives said, “We underlined the strong support provided by the EU and Norway to the institutions of Afghanistan government and our commitment to contribute on improving the wellbeing of the Afghan people, including through our development assistance and our role in the peace process”.

It added, “We conveyed our concerns regarding the challenges faced by Afghanistan due to the combination of the still ongoing political crisis, the increase in violence and the imminent threat posed by the spread of Covid-19 in the country.”

The EU envoys emphasized that a solution to the current political stalemate must be found without delay between all parties involved. “The new circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic make resolving the situation an even more urgent obligation,” the statement said.