EU urges immediate end of violence in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Tomas Niklasson, the European Union Special Representative to Afghanistan says that violence has intensified in the country since the US-Taliban peace deal, calling for an immediate end of bloodshed.Niklasson emphasized that the perpetrators of attacks on civilians such as the Sayed ul Shuhada girls’ school need to be identified.“Our first call is an immediate and comprehensive cease fire. This is not only that it is for our interest, but all Afghans are suffering. Secondly, you will prove a commitment with reducing the violence and show that you are serious for negotiations,” Niklasson said.Both the United States and NATO seem steadfast to pull their soldiers out of Afghanistan by September 11, but Niklasson as an EU official assures about the continued donations to Afghanistan.“Military is withdrawing, but the European Union is ready to keep cooperating with the people and government of Afghanistan.”The European Union asks the government of Afghanistan to be serious in fight against corruption and stay committed in supporting the rights of women and children.