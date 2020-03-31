EU urges inclusion of women in peace talks

AT News

KABUL: The EU issued a statement on Tuesday in which besides welcoming an agreement by political leaders on an inclusive negotiation team—has called on the political leaders to promote the effective participation of women, youth and victims in the peace talks with the Taliban group.

“The EU Delegation in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission based in Kabul welcome the agreement by political leaders on an inclusive negotiation team. This constitutes an important step towards starting intra-Afghan negotiations and solving the domestic political crisis. We offer our full support to the newly established team. We encourage all political leaders to promote the effective participation of women, youth and victims,” it said.

“We also call on the Taliban to show genuine commitment to peace negotiations and to reduce violence and engage in meaningful discussions on a ceasefire, as per the Doha Agreement. This is the time to show a sincere constructive spirit; Peace is about compromises,” it said.

The statement also said that now that there is progress on the issue of prisoners, and the negotiation team has been chosen with a consensus, and there are no more reasons to postpone the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

“The Taliban should respect and work constructively with the team put in place in Kabul as the government should work with the team of the Taliban despite its lack of inclusivity,” it mentioned.

Presidential spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, re-tweeting the EU statement said: “No more excuses, no more reasons to delay the talks if the Taliban are committed to peace and comply to that agreement they signed! The Afghan Gov has taken all those important steps for peace.”