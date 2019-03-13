EU vows to support post-peace agreement Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: The European Union says it is committed to support Afghanistan before and after a peace agreement, but warns that rush in reaching peace deal would not guarantee a lasting peace.

“We know that a durable peace needs time. A quick deal will not result a lasting peace. Therefore, the European Union is committed to support Afghanistan before the peace deal, during the deal and after that so that we are assured of a durable peace,” said Neven Mimica, the European Union Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development.

He expressed concerns of the situation in Afghanistan, but said that there was good news.

“Men, women and children in Afghanistan are still suffering from the conflict. However, we hope that there is good news this year for the country.”

He focused on a long-term cooperation agreement between Afghanistan and the European Union.

Officials from Afghanistan and European Union in their two meetings last year discussed and agreed on key issues such as human rights, gender, good governance, cooperation on development, trade, regional cooperation and migration.

Mimica said that Afghanistan wants to gain significant achievements in all these issues in the benefit of its citizens, emphasizing that the European Union would be ready to support and cooperate with Kabul.