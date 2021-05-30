Ex-deputy minister sentenced to jail on corruption charges

AT News

KABUL: Former Deputy Minister of Urban Development, Khatera Sadaat alongside five others were sentenced to four years and eight months in prison by the primary court on Sunday.

Sadaat was accused of embezzlement and misuse of her authority in her tenure as deputy minister for urban development.

Some weeks ago, Sadaat began working as director of commercial affairs of Da Afghanistan BreshnaSherkat.

Corruption remained an unabated challenge before the Afghan government to prevail. Last year, a report of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said that corruption remained at high level in government administration.

SIGAR called on the Afghan government to pay all-out efforts to eliminate corruption in its administrations.