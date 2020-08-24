Ex-football official evades arrest

Afghan forces failed to arrest Keramuddin Karim, President of Afghanistan Football Federation, who accused of rape and other abuses on female players

KABUL: Local Officials in central Panjshir said that Police Special Forces failed to arrest former President of Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), Keramuddin Karim, who was charged with alleged sexual assaults on female players.

Deputy Governor of Panjshir, Mohammad Amin Sediqqi said, “What we know is that Karim was not at the home during the raid.” According to him, the residents disputed his arrest and were engaged in a clash with the security forces to prevent Karim’s arrest. There was no casualty in the dispute between security forces and the residents.

Spokesman for the ministry of interior, Tariq Arian in a video clip said that no one could escape from law-enforcement and that the security forces were committed to implement the rule of the law.

“Mr. Kiramuddin Karim was under chase for longtime based on the Attorney General Office’s order,” he said.

In 2018, a female player of the national football team in an interview with Guardian News Agency accused Karim of committing alleged sexual assaults on players, misusing his authority and giving death warnings to the players.

Karim denied the allegation, however, investigation by the government and FEFA found him guilty. The international football federation in Jun 2019 penalized him with one million dollars and permanent ban from activities related to football.

Last month, President Ashraf Ghani called on the residents of Panjshir, where Karim has been hiding for more than two years and receiving support from his local armed people, to cooperate with the security forces for Karim’s prosecution.