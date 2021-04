Ex-govt. official sentenced to jail for misusing authority

AT News

KABUL: Abdul Walid Tamim, former head of Afghanistan’s oil and gas regulatory authority has been sentenced to three years in jail-term by the Anti-Corruption Judicial Center, the Supreme Court announced on Monday.

Mr. Tamim was accused of misusing his authority while he was at office. He also fined $600,000.

The primary court held Tamim’s trail in his absence. Mr. Tamim did not comment so far.

Earlier, AGO said that Tamim had three cases of corruption and is under investigation.