Home / Latest Updates / Ex-militant says U.S. not making sincere efforts for peace

Ex-militant says U.S. not making sincere efforts for peace

Guest November 4, 2018 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 99 Views

AT News Report-KABUL: A former member of Taliban says that the United States is not honest in the peace process of Afghanistan.

Sayed Akbar Agha, who now leads the Council for Saving Afghanistan said Saturday in Khost province that despite appointing Zalmai Khalilzad as envoy for Afghan peace process, Donald Trump still runs his war strategy in the war-torn country and there is no change in the strategy.

Agha added that the withdrawal of foreign soldiers and strengthening of an Islamic system is the biggest hope of every Afghan.

The Afghan-born American diplomat Khalilzad has so far met with the Afghan officials, Taliban representatives as well as Saudi, Qatari and Pakistani officials to find a solution for the long war in Afghanistan.

About Guest

Check Also

12 children die in hospital in Panjshir

Twelve children died in anemergency hospital in northern Panjshir province, said officials. At least 12 …

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved