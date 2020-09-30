Ex-military commander sentenced to three years in prison

AT News

KABUL: Zamari Paikan, former commander of public protection forces has sentenced to three years jail term by the appeal court of Anti-Corruption Judicial Center. The Attorney General Office in a statement said that Paikan’s trial was conducted on Tuesday.

On August 23rd, the ministry of interior announced that security forces arrested Paikan in Kabul. He was accused of murdering, misusing of authority and committing administrative corruptions.

In 2017, the primary court held Paikan’s trial in his absence. He was declared guiltless in case of murdering by the primary court and was sentenced to eight and half years in prison.

Earlier, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on the security forces to arrest Paikan and hand him over to the judicial organizations.