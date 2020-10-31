Ex-security official accuses US of ‘looting Afghan mines’

AT News

KABUL: Rahmatullah Nabil, a former intelligence chief claims that the United States and other “players” do not have a real program for peace in Afghanistan, but their goal is just to loot the country’s natural reserves.

Nabil said Saturday that the proxy peace in Afghanistan was not only to enforce a proxy governing system, but also the great players have plans for looting the country’s mines with the excuse of the post-peace economic development.

Nabil especially attacked the US representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad of lobbying for his own business deals here.

Nabil said that besides the United States and United Kingdom, the governments of Pakistan and Qatar have also eyes on Afghanistan’s natural reserves.

The former candidate for last year’s presidential race, said that Serajuddin Haqqani, had sent his assistant Zabihullah Mohandes to Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to negotiate to the Qatari foundation of al-Atiyyah over trade deals that empowers Taliban’s economy.

“Taliban and the Americans have considered a reward for Pakistan to facilitate peace talks in Qatar,” Nabil said.

Delegations from Afghanistan and the Taliban have been enjoying comfort hotels in Qatar now for 50 days with the aim of holding the so-called intra-Afghan talks, but progress has been made yet.

The ambiguity in the peace talks has even disappointed the US representative Zalmay Khalilzad, who wrote on Twitter recently that he was “disappointed”, warning that the door for peace would not be open for long time.