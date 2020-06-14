Exports blockade sends tremors across Afghanistan economy

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan’s economy is seeing a high decline recently. A recent blockade of Afghanistan’s exports into Pakistan by Islamabad government has started bearing highly negative results, severely crippling trade.

Afghanistan Traders’ Union has said businessmen and traders had accrued $100 million in revenue since Pakistan closed its two gates Spin-Boldak and Torkham – situated alongside the Durand line.

“This is the most lucrative season of the year for fruits and there is a huge potential for exports. But Pakistan government has blocked its gates to our exports,” said chairman of the union, Rahmuddin Haji Agha.

Torkham and Spinboldak gates are one way now and only open to imports from Pakistan, he said, adding that huge cargoes of goods are imported every day to the country from the two gates.

The gate has remained close for the Afghanistan exportation for nearly four months since the pandemic Covid-19 outbreak.

If the gates didn’t open against the exportation, Haji Agha said the traders would face sever challenges.

Earlier, the Afghan traders in a meeting with the US embassy officials have discussed the challenges they have been facing.

US deputy ambassador promised the Afghanistan business community that it would discuss the issue with the Pakistan embassy in Kabul and the Afghan government to remove the hurdles against the Afghanistan commercial deals.