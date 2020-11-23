Facilitating trade between Afghanistan, Pakistan would be win-win for both countries

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser has said that further removing trade bottlenecks between Afghanistan and Pakistan would ensure bright future for our next generation.

He said that recent conference organized by National Assembly of Pakistan for finding new avenues of trade and investment between both countries have been possible due to consistent efforts of this Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The Executive Committee meeting was attended by MNAs Ms. Shanadana Gulzar, Mr. Moshin Darwar, Mr. Salahudin Ayubi, Mr. Yaqoob Sheikh, SAPM Mr. Arbab Shahzad through video link and the officers of Railway, Commerce, Foreign Affairs, FBR , NLC and the senior officers from Baluchistan and KP provincial government, Pakistan media Daily Times reported on Monday.

Asad Qaisar informed that it is the first time that 23 Afghan Parliamentarians along with their traders and investors visited Pakistan. He said that follow up of the implementation of the recommendations of the conference would be top priority of this Committee. He expressed these views while chairing the 5th meeting of Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Parliament House, on Monday.