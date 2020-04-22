Factories resume productions in Herat

AT News

KABUL: Scores of manufacturers restarted daily jobs after weeks-long of lull due to the Corona virus outbreak in the western province of Herat bordering Iran.

Toryalay Ghawssi, head of the provincial chamber for commerce, said Wednesday that the plants were mostly producing foodstuff, washing liquids and other essentials.

“The factories have restarted activities and Iranian border has reopened. These factories are now producing essentials just like they did in the past,” said Ghawsi.

He said that factories were closed after the Corona virus spread to the province in March.

The manufacturers import raw material from neighboring Iran.

According to Ghawsi, the government would help the plants to increase their products and supply other provinces as well.