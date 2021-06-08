Faltering peace talks prompt calls for world support

AT News

KABUL: Head of the Afghan government’s negotiation team, Masoom Stanekzai, has called for international support to revive peace talks with the Taliban, amid growing uncertainty and the looming withdrawal of U.S. troops.

As part of peace efforts, chief and members of the government’s negotiating team in a meeting on Monday with Muttaqi al-Qahtani, Qatar’s Special Representative for Counter-Terrorism, and Debra Lyons, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan, raised the issue of global support for Afghanistan’s peace talks with the Taliban.

A statement said that Mr. Stanekzai stressed that the Afghan government wanted to make headways in Taliban talks. In another meeting with Debra Lyons, emphasis was placed on accelerating the ongoing negotiations and garnering the support of the international community.

The UN envoy reiterated her commitment to the Afghan government’s negotiating team and assured that the United Nations would stand by the Afghan people.

The Afghan government delegation has been negotiating a peace agreement with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, since September last year.

A new round of talks has not yet begun between the two sides, but government and Taliban representatives have expressed readiness.