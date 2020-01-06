Family tension cost life of AGO IT Director

AT News

KABUL: Tension between the guests of two families during a wedding party cost the life of Attorney General Office (AGO) IT Director, Masihullah Ahmadzai, an unfortunate incident in which two more guests were injured in Kabul city, police confirmed.

The incident took place Sunday night during a wedding reception in north of Kabul city, in which Masihullah Ahmadzai, an IT expert, currently serving as IT head of the AGO, was killed and two more people were injured after a verbal dispute, Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman of Interior Ministry told Afghanistan Times on Monday.

Rahimi said that the incident occurred inside a wedding hall in the Police District 15 as result of a verbal dispute between guests of the party.

Initial investigation revealed the verbal clash then led to the unfortunate incident between the guests of the families of bride and groom in which Ahmadzai first was injured and then lost his life.

Police have arrested seven people on the charge of the armed clash.

MoI rejected rumors that Ahmadzai was killed by robbers.

Jamshid Rasouli, spokesman of attorney general office confirmed that Ahmadzai head of the body’s technology department was killed in a wedding.

Young Masihullah was an IT expert, and a 2009 graduate of Computer Science Faculty of Kabul University.

He was a clam and intelligent person and had good relations with all his friends and workplace colleagues, according to his friends.