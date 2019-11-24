Farah citizens protest civilian deaths from airstrike

AT News

KABUL: A large number of residents in western Farah province on Sunday staged demonstration over civilian casualties in an airstrikes that they claim has killed nine people in Postrod district of the province.

The protestors have carried the dead bodies in front of the governor’s offices, saying that seven others have received injuries in the incident. “My son was also among them and relatives as well,” said a protestor with a sprinkle of tears in his eyes.

According to them, the air strike conducted on people who were heading home from mosque.

Meanwhile, head of the provincial hospital, Abdul Hakim Rasuli has confirmed the receiver of eight dead and five wounded people, saying, “one of the wounded is a child and is in a critical condition.”

A member of Farah Provincial Council, Khair Mohammad Nawrozi has called on government to pay serious attention regarding civilians’ casualties and halt killing of innocent people.

The local officials confirmed the conduct of two separate airstrikes but didn’t provide details about the civilian’s casualty in the incident.

Civilians have been the main victim of war and conflicts in Afghanistan. The UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan in a report recently announced that over 2,563 civilians have been killed and 5, 676 others wounded in the first nine months of the ongoing year.