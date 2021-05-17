Faryab Governor introduced in military compound as protestors shut office

AT News

KABUL: The new governor of the northern Faryab province, Mohammad Daud Laghmani was purportedly introduced in a military compound after the residents staged rallies on the provincial capital city to prevent Laghmani from going to office.

A source, talking on condition of anonymity, said that the residents surrounded the governor office and blocked the roads in the capital city of Maymana.

Earlier, the government replaced Naqibullah Fayeq with Mohammad Daud Laghmani as the new governor of Faryab.

The Hezb-e- Junbish- Mili, a political party led by Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum criticized the appointment of Daud Laghmani as governor for Faryab. To prevail the criticism, Afghan president Ashraf Ghani appointed Fayeq as appointed- senator and granted with a medal.

Head of Independent Director of Local Governance earlier said that the new governor would begin working in the near future.

The protestors said that they would prolong demonstration unless the government met their wishes.

Some political pundits vow that the current situation seriously needs national consensus and that the support of the people should be considered highly imported.