Faryab: Key Taliban commanders among 35 fighters eliminated

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 35 Taliban fighters, including two key commanders of the group, have been killed and 46 others wounded during operations conducted by Afghan security forces in northern Faryab province, military said on Wednesday.

The 209th Shaheen Military Corps conducted ground and raid operations in Dong Qala area of Grezwan district and Kata Qala area of Pashtoon Kot district which resulted in inflicting the casualties on insurgents, said Shaheen Corps Spokesman, Hanif Rezaie.

He identified the killed commanders of the Taliban as Mullah Khal Mohammad and Mullah Estamatullah.

One hideout of the insurgents, one Humvee vehicle – which was earlier looted by the Taliban – and another car were destroyed during airstrikes by air forces, he claimed.

Dead bodies of the rebels were still lying at the battlefield, he said, adding the insurgents left behind their weapons as well.

Three army personnel also received injuries during the operations, Rezaie admitted.