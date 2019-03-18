Faryab officials warn against district fall to Taliban

AT News Report

KABUL: The provincial council of northern Faryab province warns that the Qaisar district would likely fall to Taliban, with Sayed Abdul Baqi Hashemi a member of the council saying that Taliban fighters are armed with sophisticated weapons and night-vision binoculars.

He said Monday that more than 2,000 security forces have been killed or injured only in the Arklik village during the past four months, adding that militants captured their outposts several times.

He said that if the Bori village located behind the outposts falls, the district governor’s office would easily fall to Taliban.

“The Arklik outposts lie about eight kilometers from Qaisar and these outposts have completely fallen. If the government remains inattentive, the Bori village that is behind these outposts will fall and Taliban will arrive in the center of Qaisar district,” Hashemi said.

But provincial police chief Ghaibullah Sadat rejects delicacy of the outposts and district center. He said Taliban launched offensives in the past few months on the district, but were pushed back by security forces.

Sadat added that tens of fresh forces arrived recently in Qaisar to launch operations against the insurgents.

“Tens of forces arrived in Qaisar. I would like to assure the district residents that there is nothing to worry about and they will soon witness security achievements,” said Sadat.

He also rejected the allegations that 2,000 soldiers were killed and injured there in the past few months.