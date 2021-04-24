Faryab residents reject new governor

AT News

KABUL: Hundreds of residents of northwestern Faryab province on Saturday staged demonstration to protest President Ghani’s decision for appointing of Mohammad Dawood as the new provincial governor.

The protests were launched in Maimana city the provincial capital ordered by Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum against the dismissal of Naqibullah Fayaq as provincial governor by a presidential decree.

Earlier, Inayat Babar Farahmand a close aide to Dustum had written on his Facebook page that hiring and firing in the administration is an undeniable principle, but the changes without consultations at this sensitive time will break the backbone of republic.

Farahmand wrote that he does not see any ability in Mohammd Dawood for effectively managing the provincial affairs as he is not familiar with the province.

Farahamnd termed Ghani decision as hasty and political, no decision is acceptable against the will of the people of Faryab province, Farahmand stressed.