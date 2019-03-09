Faryab women want their achievements be preserved in peace talks

AT News Report

KABUL: Women in the northern Faryab province stress that their achievements should be maintained in the peace talks with Taliban insurgents.

Amena Mokhles, an activist of social society said Saturday in the Maimana city, provincial capital that women in Faryab had gained several achievements such as education, higher education, economy and social activities. She expressed concerns that if Taliban come to power, women’s achievements would be removed.

“Women in Faryab had shining activities in the past years and the doors of schools are open for them, young girls and women have active presence in the universities and social affairs. I want our achievements be protected so that we could carry out our jobs with high morale,” she said.

Soraya Hadid, principal of Setarah girls high school hopes that the ongoing negotiations between Taliban and US representatives in Doha reaches a tangible result with the women’s rights at the top of the results.

“As we know, the talks in Qatar are still going on and the two sides have not yet reached an agreement over peace in Afghanistan. I hope they reach a positive result and women have part in all economic, social and political affairs and I can continue my job.”

The Human Rights Commission office in Faryab says that women there were the victims of war and violence, asking the Taliban to consider women’s meaningful part in their negotiations over peace.

“Women’s meaningful part is needed to be outstanding in any peace programs in Afghanistan, especially the oppressed women in Faryab should not be ignored,” said Zabihullah Javad, head of the Human Rights Commission office in Faryab.

The government that has been repeatedly rejected by Taliban in the peace talks, has frequently promised not to ignore women’s part in the talks with the militant group.