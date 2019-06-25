Home / Latest Updates / Faryab’s Bilcheragh district retaken after two years

Faryab’s Bilcheragh district retaken after two years

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have retaken the control of Bilcheragh district of Faryab province, which was being under Taliban rheostat for two years.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said that army forces recaptured the district in an operation conducted in the district on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, it was under control of Taliban insurgents for two years, where insurgent group were taken leverage from location of the district and often taking people hostage for ransom.

The Taliban insurgents had also closed schools in the district—an old example as the extremist group closed all schools for girls across the country, and banned women from going to workplaces or take part in other social activities.

The Taliban insurgent did not comment over the report yet.

