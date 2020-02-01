Fate of elections will be decided in few days

AT News

KABUL: Uncertainties dwarfing the high-stakes presidential elections will soon come to an end according to the latest pompous promises by the electoral complaints commission which vowed Saturday to resolve the long drawn-out disputes and wipe the slate clean about the controversial ballots and recounts as soon as this week.

The election authority said the fate of the elections will be decided so will that of the candidates. The bone of most of the election contention over past months was the recognition and validation of more than 300,000 bogus ballots.

Deputy spokesperson of the complaints commission, Mohammad Reza Fayyaz, said Saturday the commissioners are working diligently to address the contentious election issues – specially the 300,000 votes – result of which will ascertain the elections fate.

“No decision shall be issued unless the multifaceted dimensions of these votes are ascertained,” he said, emphasizing that the decision-making process will conclude in 2 or 3 days.

Fayyaz went on to say that decision with regard to election-related complaints will be finalized in framework of four categories – including suspicious ballots, discrepancy of votes between result sheet and biometrics, ballots with biometric-related issues and belated votes.

Initial result of the October presidential elections were announced in December, followed by 16,000 allegations of fraud – which are now in the stage of appeal.