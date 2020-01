AT News

KABUL: A father has killed his 17-year-old daughter in northern Samangan province, official said Saturday.

Provincial police spokesperson, Abdul Munir Rahimi, said the incident happed on Friday night.

“Khalida, a 17-year-old girl was killed by her father in Charmgari village of Aybak city, Samangan.”

The father used hunting gun to kill his daughter, the spokesman said, adding that police detained the shooter and is under custody. He confessed to his crime, according to the official.