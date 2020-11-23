Father shoots daughter, neighboring boy in “honor killing”

AT News

KABUL: A man shot dead his young daughter and a neighboring boy as honor killing in Ghazni province, provincial officials said.

The incident took place late Sunday in the Jaghoori district, Wahidullah Jomazada, provincial spokesman said.

According to Jomazada, the man who claimed that his daughter was in an illegal relationship with the boy, first shot his daughter dead and then the neighboring boy.

Police have arrested the killer and is under custody, Jomazada said.

The honor killing has a long history in Afghanistan and many people are victims of such violence every year.

In 2012, a man shot dead his two young daughters in the southern province of Helmand after police caught them eloping with a man and handed them over to their father.