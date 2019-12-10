Home / Latest Updates / Father, son shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kabul

Father, son shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kabul

admin December 10, 2019 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 48 Views

AT News

KABUL: Unknown armed men opened fire at a man and his son and killed them Tuesday in Kabul city, witnesses and officials confirmed.

The incident took place in the Karta-e-Se neighborhood Police District 3.

Police said that there was a child with the two dead who escaped unhurt.

According to police, the father was a local representative and it was not immediately clear what was the reason.

Police said an investigation was launched.

Insecurity is increasing in Kabul city. People are killed for money, target killings and even mobile phones by armed robbers.

About admin

Check Also

Taliban key commander among seven killed in Farah

AT News KABUL: Key commander of the Taliban group along with his seven fighters have …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved