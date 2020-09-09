Fazly says govt. freed 6,300 Taliban prisoners

“Now that there’s regional and international consensus on Afghanistan peace, there are attempts to sabotage the process by targeting Afghan leadership”

KABUL: A top government official said that the government has released 6,300 Taliban prisoners as a measure to leave no room for the Taliban to make any excuse on the path toward peace process.

“I met with First VP, Mr. Saleh this morning right after he was attacked. He is doing well with a more strengthened resolve. But unfortunately a number of innocent Afghans lost their lives and got injured. My condolences to their family, and wish a quick recovery to the injured,” Fazel Fazly, Director General, Administrative Office of the President said.

In a series of tweets, he said, “This attack indicates a trend. Last year VP Saleh was targeted when we were approaching the presidential election, a critical juncture in our history. The Afghan government has removed all the barriers for direct talks and a comprehensive ceasefire.”

Fazly added; “We left no room for excuses by taking measures, such as releasing 6,300 Taliban prisoners without any guarantees/commitments by the other side. Now that there’s regional and international consensus on Afghanistan peace, there are attempts to sabotage the process by targeting Afghan leadership.”

“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s negotiation team is ready to start direct negotiations. Shedding the blood of defenseless Afghans must stop, NOW!” he added.

This is as Afghanistan is bracing for peace negotiations, Taliban militants say 100 prisoners remain jailed and they will not take part in intra-Afghan talks until Kabul government releases them.

The Afghan government said last weekend all 5,000 Taliban inmates had been freed except only 6, fulfilling the most imperative prerequisite of intra-Afghan talks. The report has met with Taliban spokesman’s rebuke who said 100 Taliban insurgents are still languishing in jails.

Release process of prisoners, said Naeem Wardak, Taliban spokesman in Qatar, has not yet concluded as some prisoners are still being held and talks are underway. “Other than that, our team is ready for negotiations.”