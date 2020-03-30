Feeling betrayed, Herat female prisoners riot over coronavirus lockdown

AT News

KABUL: At least five police officers were wounded Monday when inmates in the women’s prison rioted in the western province of Herat.

Provincial Spokesman, Jilani Farhad, said that a number of women inmates who were not included the president’s pardon list, rioted.

“They rioted in protest that their names were not in the list of those who are released according to presidential decree,” said Farhad, adding that an investigation was going on.

President Ghani ordered the release of 500 prisoners from Herat prison with the aim of preventing further outbreak of the CoronaVirus there. A number of women inmates are among those pardoned.

Attorney General, Farid Hamidi. That totally 10,000 prisoners would be released according to Ghani’s order.

The order comes as Afghans are worried of the pandemic of China virus. The number of infected people soared up 100 mostly in Herat province that borders Iran. Two patients passed away in Herat and Balkh provinces.

“President’s decree was released particularly for Heart province and we release 500 inmates,” said Maiwand Samadi, head of provincial prison.



