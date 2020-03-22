Female mayor survived armed attack in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Zarifa Ghafari, a female mayor of Wardak province has survived an armed attack while she was on her way to work in PD 5th of capital city, Kabul on Sunday afternoon. Ghafari said she and her driver escaped the attack unarmed but the bullets had stroke into her vehicle. The attackers were in a corolla – model vehicle, she added.

The ministry of interior has confirmed the incident, saying that investigation have been launched to found out the culprit.No militant group has asserted the responsibility so far.

Ghafari has recently been honored with the prize of International Women of Courage at the US Department of State.

Earlier, according to Ghafari, in her initial days of appointment as Wardak’s Mayor, a number of local powerful individuals and even local officials had been making obstacles against her work.